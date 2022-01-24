Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Invests $34,000 in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 12.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 8.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 6.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Shares of SJI stock opened at $24.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $365.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.88%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.