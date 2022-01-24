Comparing FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE)

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.4% of FirstEnergy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of FirstEnergy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares FirstEnergy and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstEnergy $10.79 billion 2.09 $1.08 billion $2.03 20.36 Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares N/A N/A -$1.96 million N/A N/A

FirstEnergy has higher revenue and earnings than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for FirstEnergy and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstEnergy 0 3 4 0 2.57 Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares 0 0 0 0 N/A

FirstEnergy currently has a consensus target price of $43.29, suggesting a potential upside of 4.73%. Given FirstEnergy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FirstEnergy is more favorable than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares.

Profitability

This table compares FirstEnergy and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstEnergy 9.97% 17.84% 2.98% Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares N/A N/A N/A

Summary

FirstEnergy beats Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers. The Regulated Transmission segment transmits electricity through transmission facilities owned and operated by FirstEnergy’s utilities and the regulatory assets. The Corporate segment reflects corporate support not charged to FE’s subsidiaries, interest expense on FE’s holding company debt and other businesses that do not constitute an operating segment. FirstEnergy was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Akron, OH.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares Company Profile

Eco Wave Power Global AB is an onshore wave energy technology company which developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power Global AB is based in Sweden.

