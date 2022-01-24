Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

CVLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ CVLT traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.36. The company had a trading volume of 25,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,379. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 135.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.26. Commvault Systems has a twelve month low of $56.99 and a twelve month high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Commvault Systems’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commvault Systems will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 233,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,984,000 after buying an additional 45,753 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 314.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,962,000 after purchasing an additional 96,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

