Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 678 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.07% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 5.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

FCPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

FCPT stock opened at $27.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.26. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.81 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 42.92%. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.15%.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

