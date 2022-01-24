Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.53 Million Stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,232 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.08% of Trustmark worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,972,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,816 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,760,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,436,000 after purchasing an additional 27,303 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,175,000 after purchasing an additional 145,668 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,401,000 after purchasing an additional 48,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 701,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,994,000 after purchasing an additional 209,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK opened at $32.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.90. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.95. Trustmark Co. has a 12 month low of $27.23 and a 12 month high of $36.31.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.20 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

In other Trustmark news, Director Tracy T. Conerly sold 1,451 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $48,535.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.