Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Stock Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.08% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.9% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 391,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 14,725 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 51.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 628,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,240,000 after purchasing an additional 214,837 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $2,287,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 22,570 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PMT opened at $17.20 on Monday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.07.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.93%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.43%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PMT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.09.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

