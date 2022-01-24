Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 887 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HR. Man Group plc lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,552,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 195,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 68.8% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 287,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 117,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 255.0% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 19,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

HR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $30.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.73 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 1.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 636.88%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

