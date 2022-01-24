Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 1,372 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.07% of American Assets Trust worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the second quarter worth $222,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAT stock opened at $35.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $27.21 and a one year high of $40.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.15, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.69%.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 5,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.56 per share, with a total value of $197,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 12,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.48 per share, for a total transaction of $439,839.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 124,229 shares of company stock worth $4,530,581. 33.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAT. Zacks Investment Research cut American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

