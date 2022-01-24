Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €8.30 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been given a €8.30 ($9.43) price target by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.25) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($9.20) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.00 ($7.95) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.39) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.40 ($8.41) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €6.71 ($7.63).

Shares of Commerzbank stock opened at €7.39 ($8.40) on Monday. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of €4.70 ($5.34) and a twelve month high of €7.97 ($9.06). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion and a PE ratio of -3.17.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

