Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to “Outperform”

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has $45.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CMC. BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Commercial Metals from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Commercial Metals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.78.

NYSE CMC opened at $33.68 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $19.44 and a 1-year high of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.97.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $252,454.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 101.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 53,885 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 3.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 29.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 88,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 20,046 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 25.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 8.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 605,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,592,000 after purchasing an additional 44,834 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

