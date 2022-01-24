Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Raised to $118.00 at Truist Financial

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $98.00 to $118.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Comerica from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.14.

NYSE CMA opened at $89.70 on Thursday. Comerica has a one year low of $55.87 and a one year high of $102.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comerica will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

In related news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total transaction of $50,168.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $311,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,684 shares of company stock worth $846,244 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 51.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter worth $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

