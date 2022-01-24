Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.89 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CMA. Zacks Investment Research cut Comerica from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Compass Point raised Comerica from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Comerica from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.14.

NYSE:CMA opened at $89.70 on Thursday. Comerica has a 1 year low of $55.87 and a 1 year high of $102.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.97 and a 200-day moving average of $81.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comerica will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

In other news, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $484,105.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total value of $50,168.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,684 shares of company stock valued at $846,244. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 35,407 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

