Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is Breakline Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Breakline Capital LLC lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,490 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,549 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 6.0% of Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank raised its position in Comcast by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in Comcast by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Comcast by 584.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.48.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $49.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $46.29 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

