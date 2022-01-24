Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COLM shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $126,316.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,622,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 15,196 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

COLM stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.52. 4,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,336. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.42. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $114.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

