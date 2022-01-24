Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $188.75 Million

Analysts expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to announce sales of $188.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $188.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $189.00 million. Cohu reported sales of $202.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year sales of $884.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $883.80 million to $884.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $864.70 million, with estimates ranging from $859.00 million to $870.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $225.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.98 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 17.97%. Cohu’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

COHU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cohu in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cohu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

In related news, Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $181,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $174,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,188 shares of company stock worth $398,280. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Cohu by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cohu by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cohu by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:COHU traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,862. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.68. Cohu has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $51.86.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

