Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Upgraded to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CHEOY. Citigroup raised shares of Cochlear from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Macquarie downgraded shares of Cochlear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cochlear from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get Cochlear alerts:

Cochlear stock opened at $68.80 on Monday. Cochlear has a 12-month low of $68.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.22.

Cochlear Ltd. engages in the provision of implantable hearing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Its products include cochlear, bone conduction and acoustic implants. The company was founded by Michael S. Hirshorn in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.