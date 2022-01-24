ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,469 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 180.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 24,054 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 52.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 19,675 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 26.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 31,779 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 295,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 31,301 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE EMO opened at $23.57 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.59. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $25.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities. It focuses on energy-related master limited partnerships with operations in crude oil, natural gas liquids, and refined petroleum products.

