Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEAR Secure Inc. platform connects you to the cards in your wallet. The company provide security by U.S. government regulators and is also certified as Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology under the SAFETY Act. CLEAR Secure Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $54.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clear Secure presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.43.

Shares of NYSE YOU opened at $21.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.94. Clear Secure has a 12 month low of $21.07 and a 12 month high of $65.70.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.81 million. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clear Secure will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the third quarter worth $99,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the third quarter worth $396,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the third quarter worth $1,003,000. Institutional investors own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

