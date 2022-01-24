CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,538 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of CleanSpark worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in CleanSpark by 15.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in CleanSpark by 5,193.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CleanSpark by 5.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in CleanSpark during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CleanSpark during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLSK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CleanSpark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of CLSK stock opened at $6.40 on Monday. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $40.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 5.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.96.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.22). CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 44.12%. The business had revenue of $27.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CleanSpark Profile

CleanSpark, Inc is a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company that is focused on solving modern energy challenges. It provides advanced energy software and control technology that allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. The company operates through the following business segments: Energy, Digital Currency Mining, and Other business activities.

