Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,173 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 540.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after buying an additional 46,062 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,767,000 after buying an additional 40,816 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 480.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 128,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,993,000 after buying an additional 106,564 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 40.9% in the second quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 275,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,645,000 after buying an additional 79,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 999,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,137,000 after buying an additional 9,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLH opened at $93.15 on Monday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 1,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total transaction of $108,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $209,724.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,011 shares of company stock valued at $710,143. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

