Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development and commercialization of critical care products targeting medical needs with a focus on anti-infective products, adjunctive cancer care and prescription products. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CTXR. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Citius Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXR opened at $1.47 on Thursday. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $4.56. The stock has a market cap of $214.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). On average, equities analysts predict that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,852,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,898,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 909,255 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,652,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,672,000 after purchasing an additional 586,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome.

