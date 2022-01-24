Citigroup Trims Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Target Price to $376.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $407.00 to $376.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MSFT has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $350.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $296.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $327.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.31. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $224.22 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584,306 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1,106.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,247,779,000 after acquiring an additional 12,665,264 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Microsoft by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,277,833,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,296,895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387,405 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

