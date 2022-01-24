Citigroup Inc. Sells 14,835 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,835 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 112,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 36.8% in the third quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 52.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,311,000 after acquiring an additional 29,989 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the period.

Shares of VBK opened at $238.92 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $238.76 and a 12-month high of $306.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.79.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

