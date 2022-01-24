Citigroup Inc. Has $8.96 Million Stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of AMERCO worth $8,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the third quarter worth $1,550,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in AMERCO by 6.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 13.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $492,343,000 after purchasing an additional 22,618 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Get AMERCO alerts:

UHAL opened at $617.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.88. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $448.48 and a fifty-two week high of $769.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $709.30 and its 200 day moving average is $677.30.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $20.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.48 by $5.42. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 19.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $13.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AMERCO will post 60.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total transaction of $176,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward J. Shoen purchased 14,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $720.75 per share, with a total value of $10,631,062.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.