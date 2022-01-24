Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,036 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Campbell Soup worth $9,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 16.9% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 270,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,324,000 after acquiring an additional 14,880 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 158.3% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 162,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 99,331 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 23.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. 50.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $45.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $53.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.71.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPB. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.11.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

