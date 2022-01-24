Citigroup Inc. Acquires 392,744 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 399.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 491,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,744 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.30% of Navient worth $9,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Navient by 441.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Navient by 54.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Navient by 26.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Navient in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Navient in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $18.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a current ratio of 27.93 and a quick ratio of 27.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.97. Navient Co. has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.71.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Navient had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Navient’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stephens downgraded shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.06.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

