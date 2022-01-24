Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by SRB Corp

SRB Corp lowered its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. SRB Corp’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,935,000. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 5,846.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 322,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,633,000 after buying an additional 317,271 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,903,000 after buying an additional 270,334 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,981,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,141,000 after buying an additional 200,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,132,000 after buying an additional 187,059 shares in the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.67.

CINF traded down $3.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $112.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,893. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.37. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.56 and a twelve month high of $127.25.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

