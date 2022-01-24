CIBC Asset Management Inc Makes New Investment in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 9,311.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,846 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novanta alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total transaction of $2,502,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $144.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.63. Novanta Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.73 and a 1-year high of $184.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.15. Novanta had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $177.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Novanta Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.