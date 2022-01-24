CIBC Asset Management Inc Makes New Investment in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIRE. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 446.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 560,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,458,000 after buying an additional 457,700 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 178.4% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,446,000 after buying an additional 97,608 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 84.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,251,000 after buying an additional 74,039 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 37.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 179,134 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,577,000 after buying an additional 48,365 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,116,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $160,380,000 after buying an additional 38,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

WIRE stock opened at $113.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.13. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $56.27 and a twelve month high of $151.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.49.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $5.59. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $716.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WIRE. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

