CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 241.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,604,000 after purchasing an additional 22,254 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 43.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STAA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

STAA stock opened at $71.56 on Monday. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $70.17 and a one year high of $163.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 155.57 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.15.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $58.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $3,997,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $537,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,518,470. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

