CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys Shares of 8,889 Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cricut by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. 14.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $232,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 61,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,272,116.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,346,259 shares of company stock worth $32,039,958 and have sold 131,449 shares worth $3,336,876.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRCT. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays cut Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cricut has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.71.

CRCT opened at $19.17 on Monday. Cricut, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $47.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.25.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $260.09 million for the quarter. Cricut had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 14.74%. Equities analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

