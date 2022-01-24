CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 576 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DCT. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 283,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,346,000 after buying an additional 61,312 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 33,274 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $761,000. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DCT. Barclays dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $24.14 on Monday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $59.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -301.75 and a beta of -1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.35.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.