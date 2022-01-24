CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 303 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,398 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,289,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,387 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,215,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 20.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,646 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

IART has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.44.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $5,144,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $316,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,725 shares of company stock worth $5,707,586 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $66.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $61.85 and a 1 year high of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.00.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $386.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.47 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 14.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

