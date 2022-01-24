CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 428 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,221 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 590 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEP opened at $73.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.85. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $88.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.01.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

