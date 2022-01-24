CI Investments Inc. Takes $629,000 Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 79,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 13,653 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 40.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $110.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.04. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a one year low of $62.57 and a one year high of $151.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.53.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director Julia P. Gregory sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Engelhart sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $3,589,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,099 shares of company stock worth $14,807,430 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BHVN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.55.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

