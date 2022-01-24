CI Investments Inc. Takes $578,000 Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.19, for a total value of $1,207,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total transaction of $657,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,126 shares of company stock valued at $12,634,066 over the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $200.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.46. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $153.92 and a 52 week high of $218.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.00.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

