CI Investments Inc. Makes New $602,000 Investment in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,534,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,310,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,036,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,778,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $132.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.39, a PEG ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.40. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $121.09 and a one year high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.11 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Adriane M. Brown purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.11 per share, for a total transaction of $71,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 52,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.83, for a total transaction of $9,424,317.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 72,775 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,476 and sold 567,874 shares valued at $104,361,173. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.13.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

