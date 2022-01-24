CI Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 708,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,057,000 after purchasing an additional 195,439 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,422,000 after purchasing an additional 115,522 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,309,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,439,000 after purchasing an additional 81,884 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 323,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,342,000 after purchasing an additional 81,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,529,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,347,000 after purchasing an additional 62,928 shares in the last quarter.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

In other Encore Capital Group news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $578,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total value of $315,396.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,155,097 over the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ECPG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock opened at $64.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $67.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.25.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $412.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encore Capital Group Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.