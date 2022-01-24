CI Investments Inc. Invests $672,000 in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 178.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,870,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,047 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 40.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,426,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $576,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,103 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 108.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,024,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,961 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 30,848.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 764,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,551,000 after acquiring an additional 761,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2,183.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 511,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,300,000 after acquiring an additional 489,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

In other news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,586,246.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $2,034,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,784 shares of company stock worth $6,988,982. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $52.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.81. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $75.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $485.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.