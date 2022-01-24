CI Investments Inc. Has $550,000 Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 99.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,609 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,212,784 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 258.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,673 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,010 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $277,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,959 shares of company stock worth $1,486,144. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PDCE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Johnson Rice cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

PDC Energy stock opened at $54.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.73 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.42.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $704.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.58 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 25.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.07%.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

