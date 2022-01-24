CI Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 9,961 Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LSCC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $326,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 85.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 200,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,254,000 after buying an additional 92,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 41.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,993,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,123,208,000 after buying an additional 5,888,961 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 131.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,373,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,189,000 after buying an additional 780,864 shares during the period. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 59,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $4,112,704.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Lederer sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $648,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 258,563 shares of company stock worth $19,736,628. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on LSCC shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $53.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.95, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.95 and its 200 day moving average is $67.02. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $37.38 and a 1 year high of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $131.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.37 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

