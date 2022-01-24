CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,777 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 66,679 shares.The stock last traded at $18.19 and had previously closed at $20.32.

CIXX has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC increased their price target on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins raised their target price on CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

Get CI Financial alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.35.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. CI Financial had a return on equity of 38.28% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $525.23 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1447 per share. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIXX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CI Financial by 851.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the third quarter valued at $295,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CI Financial by 39.4% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of CI Financial by 75.1% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the third quarter valued at $734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.58% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Company Profile (NYSE:CIXX)

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.