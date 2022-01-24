Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Position Raised by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 4.4% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 37,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 1.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $226,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD stock opened at $103.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $104.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.48. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.44.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 30.98%.

CHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.38.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

