Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 9.16%.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

CHT opened at $42.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.09. Chunghwa Telecom has a 52-week low of $38.49 and a 52-week high of $43.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.82.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chunghwa Telecom stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000. 2.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.