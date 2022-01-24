Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,837,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,920 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises about 1.5% of Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Chubb were worth $318,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 34.6% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.1% in the third quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 12,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at $428,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $191.11. The company had a trading volume of 24,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,907. The firm has a market cap of $82.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $144.00 and a 12 month high of $201.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.79.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.19.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

