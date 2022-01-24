Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Sold by Infusive Asset Management Inc.

Infusive Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Chewy by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Chewy by 1,276.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chewy alerts:

Shares of Chewy stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $37.97. The stock had a trading volume of 84,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,981,038. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.92. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.20 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,952.50 and a beta of 0.35.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $6,293,854.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 28,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,930.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 281,576 shares of company stock valued at $17,574,834. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chewy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.