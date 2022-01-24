Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.39 Per Share

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.97. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.32 EPS.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.50 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 680.00% and a net margin of 112.46%.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CHK. Johnson Rice upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $63.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $73.66.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

