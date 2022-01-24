Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.34 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) will post $5.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.46 million and the highest is $6.22 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment posted sales of $8.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full-year sales of $23.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.77 million to $25.12 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $22.23 million, with estimates ranging from $17.05 million to $27.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 52.23% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

CHMI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,952. The stock has a market cap of $145.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.94. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $10.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 385.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 919,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 18,483 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 295,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $2,335,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 57,187 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 168,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. 27.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

