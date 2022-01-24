Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $136.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.91% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.33.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $104.55 on Monday. Cheniere Energy has a 12-month low of $58.26 and a 12-month high of $115.73. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of -21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 46.71%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.84) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 743.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 24,215 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 21,345 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $3,262,000. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 30,212 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

