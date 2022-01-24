Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $690.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $770.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $740.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $770.64.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications stock opened at $569.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market cap of $102.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $568.82 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $640.89 and a 200-day moving average of $707.54.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 22.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 222.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,866,000 after purchasing an additional 991,782 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 165.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 794,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,068,000 after buying an additional 494,813 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 78.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 862,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,368,000 after buying an additional 380,229 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 20.4% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,100,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,358,000 after buying an additional 356,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 15.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,076,000 after buying an additional 321,647 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.